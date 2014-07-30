PARIS, July 30 Airbus Group on
Wednesday reported first-half underlying operating profit rose
10 percent and reaffirmed its forecasts for the year, telling
investors not to worry about the health of the commercial
jetliner market.
The Franco-German group also said it continued to study
options for selling its 46 percent stake in French planemaker
Dassault Aviation, inherited from one of the mergers
that led to the creation of Europe's largest aerospace company.
Its 2015 outlook remained unchanged before the cost of
developing a new version of the A330 passenger jet announced at
this month's Farnborough Airshow, the company said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)