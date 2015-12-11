FRANKFURT Dec 11 British private equity
investor Cinven has teamed up with German space
technology group OHB to bid for Airbus's
defence electronics unit, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Friday.
The person also said that private equity firm Blackstone
had dropped out of a consortium with Rheinmetall
, leaving the German defence group to bid for the
Airbus unit on its own.
OHB was not immediately available for comment, while Cinven,
Blackstone and Rheinmetall declined to comment.
Airbus, Europe's largest aerospace group, is currently
disposing of assets with combined revenues of around 2 billion
euros ($2.2 billion). It said last month it aimed to pick a
buyer for the defence electronics unit by the end of the year.
($1 = 0.9107 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Additional reporting by Tim
Hepher, Arno Schuetze, Sabine Siebold and Anneli Palmen; Writing
by Maria Sheahan, editing by Tom Miles)