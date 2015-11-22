FRANKFURT Nov 22 Airbus will consider
offers for its defence electronics unit from foreign investors,
despite political resistance, Chief Executive Tom Enders told
German weekly Frankfurt Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
"If I'm selling something I have to get the best possible
price for it," the paper quoted Enders as saying in an interview
published on Sunday.
The sale is part of a plan by Airbus to dispose of assets
with combined revenues of around 2 billion euros ($2.13
billion), as the aerospace group struggles with low defence
spending in Europe. It lacks the scale of rivals in defence
electronics.
Sources have told Reuters that German defence group
Rheinmetall has tied up with buyout group Blackstone
to bid for the unit, rivalling private equity groups
Cinven, Carlyle and KKR. French peer Thales
was also seen as being interested.
Enders said in the interview only that well-known industry
players and private equity groups were interested in the
business, adding he wanted clarity by the end of the year on who
would buy it.
($1 = 0.9395 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)