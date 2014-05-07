LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$210m in LatAm primary market
NEW YORK, Jan 23 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday:
PARIS May 7 Airbus said it won 236 gross aircraft orders in the first four months of the year, boosted by a contract for 71 single-aisle A320-family planes in April from American Airlines.
Adjusted for cancellations, net orders totaled 142 in the period from January to April, Airbus said on its website.
The European planemaker delivered 193 aircraft to customers during the period, including six A380 superjumbos. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Brian Love)
* Time Inc to acquire automated ad buying platform Adelphic Inc,terms weren't disclosed- WSJ Source http://on.wsj.com/2kkBcFo
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it had settled allegations that Endo Pharmaceuticals violated antitrust law when it agreed to pay rivals Watson Laboratories and Impax to delay introducing generic versions of two painkillers.