PARIS, June 5 European planemaker Airbus sold 70 of its A320 family of narrow-body aircraft in May, taking gross orders for the first five months of the year to 306 planes.

Taking into account 103 cancellations during the five-month period, net orders totalled 203 jets, Airbus said on Thursday.

The company said it delivered 248 aircraft between January and May, including 10 of its A380 superjumbos. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)