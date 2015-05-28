TOULOUSE May 28 Planemaker Airbus
hinted at further production increases in its popular A320
series on Thursday, saying market demand would justify a leap to
"more than 60 aircraft" a month.
Sales chief John Leahy said anticipated demand already
exceeded the planemaker's existing production goal of 50 planes
a month and that Airbus was studying further increases.
Airbus currently produces 42 of the medium-haul planes a
month and has already set an output goal of 50 a month by the
first quarter of 2017.
Rival Boeing is looking at producing 52 of its
competing 737 model a month by 2018.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Victoria Bryan)