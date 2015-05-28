TOULOUSE May 28 Planemaker Airbus hinted at further production increases in its popular A320 series on Thursday, saying market demand would justify a leap to "more than 60 aircraft" a month.

Sales chief John Leahy said anticipated demand already exceeded the planemaker's existing production goal of 50 planes a month and that Airbus was studying further increases.

Airbus currently produces 42 of the medium-haul planes a month and has already set an output goal of 50 a month by the first quarter of 2017.

Rival Boeing is looking at producing 52 of its competing 737 model a month by 2018. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Victoria Bryan)