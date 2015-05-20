MANILA May 20 Philippine Airlines Inc (PAL) will consider buying Airbus' A350 jet as it seeks to boost its long-haul services, the carrier's top executive said on Wednesday, speaking at the Manila leg of Airbus sales tour.

PAL currently uses Boeing's 777 aircraft for its long-haul operations, having retired its last Boeing 747 jumbo in September last year.

"There will be a need for us to get more long-haul aircraft for expansion to North America, Europe," PAL President Jaime Bautista told journalists. "Of course we will study it very carefully," he said, asked whether PAL is interested in A350.

The potential interest comes with Airbus well placed to deliver 15 of the wide-body A350 planes this year and continues to expect more orders than deliveries in 2015, according to the head of European planemaker, speaking last month.

Meanwhile Cebu Air Inc, which operates Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific Air, appears less interested in the A350 at this point.

"I think the fleet strategy always follows the network strategy," said Lance Gokongwei, Cebu Air's chief executive, also attending the Airbus event. "The A350 is very ideal for long haul, we don't have any long-haul routes at this point that require this range."

