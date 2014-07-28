July 28 Perlan Project said on Monday it has
partered with European plane maker Airbus Group NV to
fly a glider to a height of 90,000 feet, or 27,000 meters, to
obtain data about the atmosphere and ozone layer.
Perlan Project, a not-for-profit aeronautical research
organization that designs gliders to fly at high altitudes,
unveiled the project at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in
convention on Monday.
"With the Airbus Perlan Mission II, we particularly see an
opportunity to gain experience and data related to very high
altitude flight, an area of interest for future aerospace
applications," Jean Botti, chief technical officer at Airbus
Group, said in a statement.
(Reporting By Narottam Medhora in Bangalore)