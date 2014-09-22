ISTANBUL, Sept 22 Airbus adopted a cautious
stance on aircraft output on Monday, telling the airline and
leasing industry that it would examine supply chain and other
conditions before deciding further increases in output of its
popular A320 narrowbody series.
The comments by sales chief John Leahy at an industry event
came after both Airbus and its rival Boeing said recently that
they were studying further increases in already record plans.
Boeing has indicated it might lift production of its 737
series to 52 planes a month in 2018, having already set plans to
produce 47 a month by 2017, rising from 42 a month now.
Airbus is looking at whether it can manage 50 a month.
"We are not going to chase marginal production...and we will
not take marginal deals just to keep up volume," Leahy told
reporters at the Istat Europe conference in Istanbul.
However he stressed that this did not mean that Airbus
detected a downturn in recently robust demand for aircraft.
On a larger model, he said Airbus would look at increasing
the planned rate of 10 A350 jets a month to acccommodate demand,
but the discussion would only begin once the aircraft had been
certified and established in service, probably next year.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Brian Love)