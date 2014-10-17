BERLIN Oct 17 Planemaker Airbus will
cut production rates of its A330 plane to nine a month from 10
in the fourth quarter of 2015 as it switches to a revamped
version of the jet, the A330neo.
Airbus launched the A330neo at Britain's Farnborough airshow
in July and it is due to enter service in the fourth quarter of
2017.
Analysts had expected a production cut to six or eight a
month for the traditional A330 over the next couple of years
although Airbus has said it would seek to keep production levels
fairly stable through the transition to the new version.
A spokesman said the cut in production would not result in
job losses because the group is also ramping up production of
the A350 jet, which is due to enter service this year with
launch customer Qatar Airways.
"With the recent commercial success we've seen following the
launch of the A330neo, in addition to the new 242 tonne weight
variant and the A330 optimised for regional routes, we are
confident we will sustain a steady production towards the
A330neo ramp-up period," Tom Williams, Airbus executive vice
president programmes, said in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely)