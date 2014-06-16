June 16 Delivery of the first three Airbus
A380 superjumbos to Qatar Airways has hit a further
delay of several weeks due to unresolved cabin issues, the
airline's chief executive said.
The delivery had originally been expected around the end of
May, coinciding with a meeting of global airlines in Qatar's
capital Doha, but was pushed back after the airline apparently
rejected the aircraft during a routine pre-delivery inspection.
"The delivery of Qatar Airways' first three A380 aircraft
has been further delayed as certain elements of the aircraft are
being finalised to meet the high standards and expectations of
Qatar Airways," Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told Reuters.
"The delivery of these Qatar Airways A380 aircraft has been
delayed due to certain issues affecting the interior of the
cabin which were identified during the airline's standard
aircraft delivery process which includes rigorous inspections by
its specialist technical team," he said in an emailed statement.
"As a result of the findings, the delivery schedule of the
airline's A380 aircraft has been impacted to allow Airbus to
address Qatar Airways' requests."
Airbus said it could not comment on delivery dates for
individual aircraft, which was a matter for the customer.
