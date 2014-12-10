* Airbus sees flat profit in 2016 vs expectations for growth
* Says will have to cut A330 production again in 2016
* First delivery of A350 to Qatar Airways delayed
* Airbus shares close down 10 percent
BERLIN/GENEVA, Dec 10 Airbus shares
slid 10.4 percent on Wednesday, their worst drubbing in more
than six years, after the planemaker predicted flat profits in
2016, surprising investors who had expected new and recently
upgraded models to start boosting results that year.
The world's second-largest planemaker after Boeing
was also forced to call off a ceremony planned for Saturday to
deliver its new A350 jetliner to Qatar Airways after the Gulf
airline said it was delaying the handover indefinitely.
Analysts said the rebuff from the airline, famously picky
about accepting new aircraft and widely believed to use such
tactics to obtain last-minute concessions, was overshadowed by
concerns over the model it replaces, the A330.
Airbus, which has already announced plans to cut A330
production by 10 percent to nine aircraft a month, said it would
have to cut production again in 2016 to an unspecified level.
That follows slow progress in finding buyers for the current
model ahead of a mid-term upgrade called A330neo in 2017, as
well as a sharp output ramp-up for the all-new A350.
"The most critical years are 2016 and 2017," Chief Executive
Tom Enders told analysts at an investor conference.
Airbus said core operating income would return to growth in
2017. Some analysts had expected double-digit improvements as
early as 2016.
Airbus shares tumbled 10.4 percent, the biggest one-day
percentage fall since July 2008, to close at 43.175 euros, their
lowest close since mid-October.
Aerospace analyst Rob Stallard said the transition between
current models and new ones, which also affects the smaller A320
family, was proving a bigger drag on profits than expected.
For now, analysts advised against reading too much into the
postponed first A350 delivery, which Airbus has targeted by
year-end and which it still predicts will happen "very soon".
Meanwhile Airbus remained in sombre mood on the poor-selling
A380, the world's largest airliner.
For over a year, it has been studying three strategic
options, first reported by Reuters: cut production, invest in an
upgrade or stop trying to sell more A380s and merely produce
what it has already sold..
Enders said Airbus would take a decision "purely on economic
terms" in the near to mid-term. Finance Director Harald Wilhelm
said the project would break even in 2015 and stay in balance
through 2018, whether it decided to improve or discontinue it.
It is pushing for at least one new customer by end-year
and is said to be increasingly focusing its
sales pitch on the flexibility of the two passenger decks,
telling airlines this will help collect more premium revenues.
Some industry sources have said Airbus is hoping a handful
of A380s no longer destined for Japan's troubled Skymark
Airlines could end up with Skymark's larger rival ANA.
Airbus declined comment. Skymark said earlier it was in
code-share talks with ANA after starting similar talks with
Japan Airlines.
