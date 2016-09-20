PARIS, Sept 20 Airbus Group Chief
Executive Tom Enders plans to complete the integration of
Europe's largest aerospace group by sweeping away overlapping
functions and appointing Fabrice Bregier, the head of its
planemaker Airbus, as the group's chief operating officer,
people familiar with the matter said.
The proposal is part of plans to refocus the group and give
a clearer definition to its biggest unit's responsibilities
under a new subsidiary name, Airbus Commercial, while reducing
dual roles in the historically complex and fragmented European
group.
Airbus declined to comment.
Bregier, currently president and chief executive of Airbus
SAS, the planemaking division of Airbus Group, would take on the
additional role of chief operating officer of the parent company
under the proposals, which may be finalised in October, the
people said.
He would remain president of Airbus Commercial but drop the
chief executive title in that part of his job, the people said,
in a change of job description earlier reported by Bloomberg.
Finance and human resources chiefs, who currently split
their time between Airbus Group and its main subsidiary, would
also move to unified roles across the group, which could be
known simply as Airbus, though legal name changes have not yet
been decided.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Greg Mahlich)