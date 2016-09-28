PARIS, Sept 28 Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom
Enders plans to expand a shake-up of Europe's largest aerospace
group by promoting two executives to oversee engineering and
programmes as he forces through more "integration" to prepare
for future competition.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters the heads of
the company's two remaining core divisions would get additional
group-wide functions after Fabrice Bregier, head of the dominant
Airbus unit, was designated as chief operating officer.
Nine months after arriving from Germany's Siemens, Dirk
Hoke, the head of Airbus Group's second largest
division, Airbus Defence & Space, could be awarded oversight of
industrial programmes across the group, the people said.
Guillaume Faury, who leads Airbus Helicopters, may be
responsible for engineering, the people said, asking not to be
named because the reorganisation has not yet been announced.
Fabrice Bregier, whose planned appointment as Airbus Group's
chief operating officer, on top of his existing role as head of
the jetliner unit, was reported last week, will oversee
group-wide operations as Enders' no.2.
Airbus Group declined comment.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Richard Lough)