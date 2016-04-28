AMSTERDAM, April 28 Airbus is maintaining its target for more than 50 A350 deliveries in 2016 despite a slow start to the year due to problems in the supply chain, Finance Director Harald Wilhelm said on Thursday.

He also told reporters that the A380 superjumbo would remain at breakeven in 2017 despite a drop in deliveries to 20-25 aircraft as the planemaker continues to reduce costs. For 2016, he said deliveries would be similar to the 27 recorded in 2015.

He said it was too early to make A380 delivery forecasts for 2108.

"We have a solid backlog, but we want to add more to the backlog in 2018 and we still have a bit of time for that," he said, referring to the number of jets sold but not delivered.

Wilhelm said Airbus had carried out some sales financing to compensate for the recent suspension of European export credits, but said ample funds were also available from commercial banks.

He said Airbus was working to lift the suspension, which was imposed after the company reported errors in declaring the use of agents, and was committed "from the top" to compliance. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)