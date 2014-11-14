PARIS Nov 14 Airbus Group does not
rule out an accounting charge for fresh problems with its A400M
military airlifter but is still assessing the impact of delays
in enhancing its military capabilities, its finance director
said on Friday.
"In some capabilities we are late at our end. On the other
side, the acceptance process with customers is pretty painful,"
Harald Wilhelm told journalists after including a caveat on the
aircraft in Airbus' quarterly results.
"Given our past history on it, the objective remains to
avoid any incremental charge, but we are on the way to assessing
it. If you ask me whether I can exclude it, I cannot say that
this is the case, so it's work in progress."
He also said Airbus had recently put a brake on plans to
sell part of its stake in French planemaker Dassault Aviation
due to market volatility and may now wait until 2015.
"The last weeks in terms of market volatility were probably
not the best ones to bring the stock to market," he said on a
conference call.
"That's why we will look for better windows. In other words,
there would have been a chance that it would have been in the
market already, so we will watch out for the next windows to
come. There are not many left before the end of the year, so
don't be surprised therefore if it falls in 2015."
He reported "good progress" in talks with Dassault and the
French government on the future of the 46.3 percent stake.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James
Regan)