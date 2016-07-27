PARIS, July 27 Airbus Group has agreed
with European governments a process for regaining access to
export credits, suspended earlier this year over flawed
disclosures on the use of third-party agents to help to sell
passenger jets, the company said on Wednesday.
In a footnote in its half-yearly financial statements, the
aerospace group said it was working with UK, French and German
export credit agencies (ECA) to resolve compliance issues raised
by the irregularities, which sources have said dated back years.
"A process for the re-establishment of ECA financing has
been agreed and is ongoing," the footnote said. "The group is
also cooperating with the SFO."
Britain in April froze applications for government export
credits for Airbus passenger jets and called in its Serious
Fraud Office (SFO) after Airbus Group said it had discovered
inaccuracies in applications for export support.
French and German agencies quickly followed suit.
An Airbus spokesman said there was no formal SFO
investigation.
Earlier on Wednesday, Airbus Group said the funding was
targeted to resume by the fourth quarter.
Speaking to analysts, Chief Executive Tom Enders said, "This
is not just an Airbus target; this is a target for all the
export credit agencies as well, including the UK export agency."
However, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters
recently that much work remained to be done in establishing a
transparent framework, following what some industry observers
see as a temporary breakdown of trust between Airbus Group and
the European export agencies.
Asked to comment on the timetable outlined by Airbus Group,
a spokesperson for UK Export Finance (UKEF) said:
"UKEF continues to work closely with Airbus to understand
the extent of the matter and to seek assurances about its
current compliance practices in relation to overseas agents.
"As previously stated, we hope that this process can be
quickly concluded and UKEF is working to resolve the matter as
quickly as possible."
Export credits helped to finance just 5 percent of Airbus
deliveries in 2015, down sharply from peak levels of well above
a third during the global financial crisis when banks pulled
back and governments stepped in to guarantee financing. The gap
in funds left by the current freeze on credits has forced Airbus
to offer more customer finance this year.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher. Editing by Jane Merriman)