PARIS, July 31 Airbus Group reported a
6 percent rise in first-half core operating profit and revenue
on Friday and confirmed its full-year financial forecasts, led
by passenger jets and helicopters.
Chief Executive Tom Enders said in a statement that the
world's second-largest aerospace firm behind Boeing was
focusing on operational priorities like the ramp-up in
production of its A350 passenger jet and the troubled A400M
military transporter.
Cumulative provisions on Europe's largest defence project
topped 5 billion euros ($5.47 billion) as Airbus took a fresh
charge of 290 million on new A400M development delays caused by
the fatal crash in May of a transporter during a test flight.
Reuters reported on Thursday that the accident had led to
new development delays of up to three months.
Airbus Group booked a 748 million euro gain from the sale of
an 18.75 percent stake in Dassault Aviation.
($1 = 0.9136 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James
Regan)