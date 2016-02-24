LONDON Feb 24 Airbus Group posted 2015
profit in line with forecasts on Wednesday and announced plans
to reverse part of a planned production cut of A330 aircraft due
to stronger-than-expected demand.
Europe's largest aerospace group said operating earnings
before one-off items, a measure of underlying performance, rose
2 percent to 4.132 billion euros ($4.55 billion) as revenue
gained 6 percent to 64.450 billion.
Analysts were on average predicting full-year core operating
income of 4.114 billion euros on revenue of 64.736 billion,
according to a Reuters poll.
Airbus said it would produce seven A330 aircraft a month
from 2017. A year ago, it announced plans to cut output of the
wide-body jet to six a month from the first quarter of 2016,
compared with its plan at the time to produce nine a month.
($1 = 0.9081 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)