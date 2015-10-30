UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS Oct 30 Airbus Group posted a 12 percent increase in third-quarter operating profit before one-off items to 921 million euros ($1.01 billion) and confirmed an increase in production of its A320 jetliner to 60 airplanes a month from 2019.
Europe's largest aerospace group said on Friday that quarterly revenue grew 6 percent to 14.072 billion euros and confirmed its annual targets, while announcing a new 1 billion euro share buyback by mid-2016.
Analysts were on average expecting quarterly operating income before one-offs of 768 million euros on revenue of 13.867 billion, according to a Reuters survey
Reuters had reported on Thursday that the company was set to announce an increase in output of its most popular jet, a key source of cash for funding new developments ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)
ABU DHABI, May 3 National oil firm Saudi Aramco plans to cut its stake in Sadara Chemical Co , a joint venture with U.S. company Dow Chemical, via an initial public offer of shares, Sadara chief executive Ziad al-Labban said on Wednesday.