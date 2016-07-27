* Takes 1.03 bln euro charge for A400M, 385 mln for A350
By Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, July 27 Airbus Group took a 1.4
billion euro ($1.5 billion) hit for problems with Europe's
troubled A400M troop plane and its A350 jetliner on Wednesday,
clouding better than expected quarterly profits.
Delays in deliveries of another keenly awaited jet, the
revamped A320neo jetliner, which competes with Boeing's
upcoming 737 MAX, also weighed on Europe's largest aerospace
group, whose core profits fell 4 percent in the second quarter.
Shares in the Franco-German-led group rose over 4 percent,
however, as helicopter and defence units outperformed forecasts
and the company stuck to its targets for the year.
Airbus Group posted 1.03 billion euros of charges for the
A400M following gearbox problems and fuselage cracks and 385
million for the A350, whose deliveries have been held up by
shortages of seats and, most recently, botched toilet doors.
The charges for the A400M, on top of about 5 billion euros
already written off in Europe's largest defence project, were
roughly in line with analysts' expectations.
Designed to give Europe independent heavy-transport
capability and sold to a group of NATO nations at a fixed cost
that turned out to be too optimistic, the plane has been plagued
by difficulties since its engine development went awry in 2008.
Most recently, a flawed component in gearboxes built by GE
subsidiary Avio has forced Airbus to make costly fixes.
Airbus has also been struggling to develop the defensive
systems for Europe's newest warplane and missed two crucial
milestones for versions known as 1.0 and 1.5: triggering clauses
that could allow nations to cancel the 20-billion-euro project.
Failure to tackle that crisis despite repeated pledges has
fuelled mounting frustration inside and outside the group after
a 3.5-billion-euro bailout from seven European nations in 2010.
However, group CEO Tom Enders said the aircraft could
already do the bulk of what it was designed to and that he was
confident of finding a "reasonable" deal in talks with buyers
over a new schedule.
The financial impact of those talks could be "significant,"
Finance Director Harald Wilhelm told analysts, reiterating
warnings of further writedowns.
Enders also expressed optimism about the chances of
exporting the aircraft, designed to fit between the C-130
Hercules and the now-halted Boeing C-17, which has so far only
had two confirmed export buyers, one of which cancelled.
Despite worries over the economy, Enders insisted the
commercial aircraft market still had good momentum, allowing the
company to breathe more easily over its goal of selling at least
as many jetliners as the 650 it plans to deliver this year.
After an unusually slow first quarter, Airbus ended this
month's Farnborough Airshow with 380 net orders since the start
of the year and added a further 30 from Jet Blue this week.
Problems mainly with two key suppliers have left Airbus with
rows of incomplete civil jets and an unprecedented delivery task
for the rest of the year. But the company said it could still
meet its target of handing over more than 650 jets in 2016.
These include 50 of the new carbon-composite A350 aircraft,
compared with just 12 in the first half of the year. Until
recently, the jet has been relatively free of delays that spread
across the global aerospace industry in the past decade.
"The guys are burning to demonstrate that they can deliver
50 (A350) aircraft by the end of the year," Enders said.
