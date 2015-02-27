BRIEF-Wabash National, units enter into second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement
* Wabash National Corp - on May 3, 2017, co, units entered into second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement
MUNICH Feb 27 Europe's Airbus Group took a charge of 551 million euros ($618 million) due to latest delays on the A400M military transporter and adjusted civil production rates as it posted higher revenue and core profit on Friday.
The world's second-largest aerospace group after Boeing said operating earnings before one-off items rose 54 percent to 4 billion euros as revenue gained 5 percent to 60.7 billion. It reported positive free cashflow of 2 billion euros including 900 million from divestments.
It also announced a planned cut in production of its wide-body A330 aircraft to six a month and confirmed plans to increase narrowbody A320 production to 50 a month. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)
May 5 Attempts at cyber wire fraud globally, via emails purporting to be from trusted business associates, surged in the last seven months of 2016, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a warning to businesses.