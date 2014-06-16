(Adds details on plans to unify Ariane launch activities)
By Tim Hepher and Elizabeth Pineau
PARIS, June 16 Airbus Group and Safran confirmed
plans on Monday to pool their efforts on space launchers, taking
the first step towards what could become a unified European
company to prevent the Ariane space rocket being eclipsed by
U.S. low-cost rival SpaceX.
The move is the first step towards consolidation after
Airbus Group's chief executive Tom Enders, speaking exclusively
to Reuters last month, urged a total rethink of the way Europe
makes launchers to defend against the new threat.
Executives discussed the new venture with French president
Francois Hollande, who called it a "major step" towards
consolidation while underscoring the importance of 16,000 Ariane
jobs in France - a number that many analysts expect to come
under pressure as Europe slashes the cost of space launches.
"The space sector is changing fast. That is why we need to
do things differently and alter the way we share our efforts and
responsibilities," Safran's chief executive, Jean-Paul Herteman,
said after the meeting at the French presidential palace.
"This is absolutely indispensable ... in order to complete
successfully the family of launchers for the future," he said.
After initial gains, Airbus and Safran shares both fell in
line with a weaker market following the announcement, which
confirmed details reported by Reuters on Sunday.
Europe's Ariane 5 space launcher dominates the market for
large commercial satellites but alarm bells have rung over its
future due to competition from Space Exploration Technologies
(SpaceX), run by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.
The companies said the joint-venture would combine Airbus
Group's launch systems with Safran's propulsion systems, but
hinted at broader integration of public and private activities
in an effort to duplicate the success of planemaker Airbus.
Airbus's planemaking unit was spurred into turning itself
from a consortium into a single company by the merger of U.S.
rivals Boeing and McDonnell Douglas in 1997.
"It is the same type of event, with competition pushing us
to change our configuration completely," said Airbus Group's
chief strategy and marketing officer, Marwan Lahoud.
INTEGRATION
The new orbital initiative is the latest and most serious
effort to reorganize Europe's space industry and tackles an area
that has remained heavily controlled by state agencies, even as
the rest of the aerospace industry embraced financial markets.
Under the current system, national government space agencies
such as CNES in France and the DLR in Germany design launchers,
and pass the designs to Airbus Group to manufacture the product,
which is then passed to a third party, Arianespace, to market.
Arianespace is owned by various public and private interests
across 10 different European countries, including Airbus with
about 30 percent and Safran with 11 percent while CNES is the
biggest shareholder with nearly 35 percent.
The joint-venture is seen as the first step towards creating
a single company integrating everything from design to
manufacturing to sales - a reform that Enders say is badly
needed to avoid Europe becoming "irrelevant" in space.
The shake-up also comes less than two years after Enders was
forced to call off efforts to create a European defence giant
when German Chancellor Angela Merkel intervened to prevent what
was then Airbus parent EADS bidding for Britain's BAE Systems.
This time, the German-born executive has taken no chances
and secured the agreement of both the French and German
governments before pursing the deal, people familiar with the
matter said. German officials were not available for comment.
The move was immediately backed by the world's third largest
satellite operator.
"Simplifying the multiple layers of Europe's space industry
is going in the right direction," said Eutelsat President Michel
de Rosen. "The arrival of ... SpaceX has caused an upheaval in
the global space industry," he told reporters.
Europe aims to replace its Ariane 5 rocket launcher with an
Ariane 6 by 2021, but has been wrestling with complex structures
behind the design, manufacture and marketing of space launchers
as well as strict conditions on the national share of work.
Airbus and Safran said they would propose a common design
for Ariane 6, on which there have been disagreements between
France and Germany, and speed an interim solution, Ariane 5 ME.
By seizing the industrial initiative, Enders and Safran's
chief executive Jean-Paul Herteman are effectively offering to
lead Europe's fightback against SpaceX but must also tackle
sensitivities among public bodies involved, observers said.
There have been differences with France's space agency over
strategy and the speed of the process, which gathered pace after
last month's Berlin Airshow, according to industry sources. But
its most senior official threw his weight behind the venture.
"It is Europe's response to SpaceX. It strengthens the
future of Ariane," Jean-Yves Le Gall, president of CNES, said
after taking part in Monday's talks with Hollande.
(Additional reporting by Geert De Clercq, Cyril Altmeyer;
Editing by Louise Heavens and Greg Mahlich)