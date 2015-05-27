(Refiles to change dateline to AMSTERDAM from PARIS)
AMSTERDAM May 27 European planemaker Airbus
plans to open an 'innovation centre' in Silicon Valley,
Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday.
The move is the latest evidence of efforts by planemakers to
woo technnologists as potential partners and comes weeks after
Enders took the company's top management team to California
to see what lessons could be learned from the digital
revolution.
"I think we see some promising avenues going forward. We
have also decided to open a new innovation centre in Silicon
Valley," Enders told a shareholder meeting.
Enders was quoted after visiting Silicon Valley last year
that the aerospace industry must work more closely with
high-tech companies, some of which are encroaching on its turf
through drone projects.
Boeing Chief Executive Jim McNerney said last year it
wanted it to be more like Apple in the way it
innovates, rather than doing a "moonshot" development every 25
years.
Both planemakers have talked of the need to introduce
improvements more quickly without waiting for all-new plane
developments that take years and cost around $15 billion.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Michel Rose)