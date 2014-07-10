LONDON, July 10 Irish leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital is in advanced talks to buy around 100 Airbus aircraft, setting the stage for what could be one of the largest order announcements at next week's Farnborough Airshow, two people familiar with the matter said.

The order may include the current generation of A320 single-aisle jets and the more fuel-efficient A320neo family and is potentially worth up to $10 billion at list prices.

Dublin-based SMBC Aviation Capital, owned by Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and until 2012 the leasing arm of Royal Bank of Scotland, declined to comment.

A spokesman for Airbus said, "We do not comment on talks with our customers which may or may not be taking place." (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Conor Humphries; editing by Jane Baird)