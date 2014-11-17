FRANKFURT Nov 17 Airbus Group will develop and build a service module for the future American human space capsule, Orion, marking the first time a European firm will provide system-critical elements for a U.S. space project, it said on Monday.

Europe's largest aerospace group said the contract, signed with the European Space Agency, was worth around 390 million euros ($488 million). (1 US dollar = 0.7999 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)