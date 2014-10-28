NEW DELHI Oct 28 European plane manufacturer Airbus' Defence and Space unit and India's Tata Advanced Systems have submitted a joint bid to replace the Indian Air Force's fleet of 56 Avro aircraft with Airbus' C295 transport planes, Airbus said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the bid, Airbus Defence and Space would supply the first 16 planes while the subsequent 40 would be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems in India.

