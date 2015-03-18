(Adds details, lawyer's quote)
By Chine Labbé and Tim Hepher
PARIS, March 18 France's Constitutional Court on
Wednesday effectively blocked a trial involving charges of
insider trading at Airbus Group, finding the rules that
sparked one of the country's most high-profile corporate cases
were unconstitutional.
The 10-member court, including former French President
Valery Giscard d'Estaing, called on the government to change the
law so people who have already been investigated by the AMF
stock market regulator cannot go on to face a criminal trial.
In the meantime, it blocked cases currently under way,
meaning the trial that lasted just one day before being
suspended last October must be definitively called off.
The decision brings to an end eight years of administrative
and legal turmoil sparked by delays to the A380 superjumbo.
Seven current and former managers and two former industrial
shareholders were accused of illegally selling shares in March
2006, in what was then known as EADS, in the knowledge that
things were about to go wrong for the world's largest airliner.
They were also accused of pre-empting a costly decision to
change strategy on the A350, which entered service this year.
All denied the insider trading charges and argued their
trial should be halted because they had already been cleared by
the AMF in 2009, breaching a "double jeopardy" rule recently
upheld by European courts.
The Constitutional Court has now upheld the protest, meaning
the criminal court must now order the trial halted.
The lawyer for Alain Flourens, current head of the A380
programme and one of the seven individual defendants, said he
was delighted with the decision.
"The Constitutional Court has vindicated us and decided that
the original acquittal by the AMF was definitive and can't be
revisited," he said. "It's the right solution".
Airbus Group said it had no immediate comment.
(Editing by Mark John and David Holmes)