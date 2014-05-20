BERLIN May 20 Ministers from France, Germany,
Britain and Spain said they would will work together with the
European Commission to raise their concerns over tax breaks
received by U.S. planemaker Boeing, which they said
represent unfair subsidies.
Boeing has received $8.7 billion in tax breaks from the
state of Washington for production of its latest jet, the 777x,
and European rival Airbus on the eve of the Berlin
Airshow ILA described the tax breaks as "unacceptable".
The so-called "Airbus ministers", who regularly meet at
Europe's three airshows in Paris, Farnborough and Berlin to
discuss the civil planemaking business of Airbus, said they
would support the Commission in making additional
representations about the subsidies and would raise written
concerns.
The move could open a tense new phase in the decade-old
formal trade dispute over aircraft industry aid, as Brussels and
Washington argue about whether they have complied with rulings
by the World Trade Organization, which in turn could set the
tone for sanctions.
"This is an additional distortion of the competition rules,"
Frederic Cuvillier, the French minister for transport, seas and
fisheries, told journalists at the Berlin ILA Airshow.
British business minister Michael Fallon said he had already
raised the issue with the U.S. Department of Commerce and Boeing
during a trip to Seattle last month.
Boeing has responded by saying that the tax breaks are
available to all aerospace companies operating in the state.
The ILA Airshow is the world's oldest airshow and expected
to welcome over 200,000 visitors, but it is much smaller than
Europe's main airshows in France and Britain and lacks the order
fireworks of those two.
Separately at the airshow on Tuesday, Airbus Defence & Space
announced a contract to supply a series of weather satellites to
the European Space Agency in low orbit, with industry sources
valuing the deal at 1.2 billion euros.
Airbus had previously lost a race for higher geostationary
satellites to French rival Thales.
