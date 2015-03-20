PARIS, March 20 Talks between Airbus Group
and the French government over the financing for a new
helicopter project have hit an impasse, raising questions about
where hundreds of jobs will be located, two people familiar with
the matter said.
Codex-named X6, the project being looked at by the Airbus
Helicopers division calls for a replacement for the twin-engined
Super Puma, a workhorse of the offshore oil industry.
Airbus Group has been in negotiations for months with the
French government for a development loan similar to those used
by the company's main planemaker division, and which could
amount to several hundred million euros.
Such a system has been in place for some previous helicopter
developments including the just-unveiled X4, now known as the
H160.
However, talks have got stuck over the mechanism for any
financing amid French budgetary pressures, the people said.
"Things are at an impasse and Airbus has started talking
about transferring the project to Germany," said one of the
people familiar with the discussions.
Airbus Helicopters declined to comment.
The French finance ministry did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
