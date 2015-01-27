(Adds division head comments, background)
By Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS Jan 27 Airbus Helicopters is betting on
military deals with Poland, Qatar and Kuwait to boost orders
this year as the plunge in the price of crude pressures civil
demand from oil exploration companies, its chief executive said
on Tuesday.
The division of Airbus Group forecast helicopter
deliveries would remain stable in 2015 after falling 5.2 percent
to 471 last year. Orders should exceed deliveries after annual
net sales fell to 402 helicopters from 422 in 2013.
Whilst total deliveries fell last year, they included a
record 101 heavyweight helicopters - 53 NH90s and 48 Super Pumas
- Airbus Helicopters said.
These generate revenue for the company of 30-40 million
euros, compared with an average 1.5 million ($1.7 million) for
light helicopters, as they typically include additional weapons
and logistics systems, division head Guillaume Faury said.
The year "2015 should be a period of stabilization across
our industry," Airbus Helicopters in a statement.
The company hopes to win tenders with its NH90 model for 70
military transport helicopters for Poland, 24 for Kuwait and 22
for Qatar. Faury said he also had his eye on a possible deal for
32 attack helicopters for Poland.
Civil products represented 52 percent of consolidated
turnover last year, while military sales accounted for 48
percent, Airbus Helicopters said.
Faury said the civil helicopter market would remain under
pressure over the short-term as a result of the plunge in the
price of crude, which has prompted oil exploration companies to
tighten costs and push back projects.
Oil prices have dropped nearly 60 percent since peaking in
June 2014 on ample global supplies from the U.S. shale oil boom
and a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries to keep its production quotas unchanged.
Oil companies account for 15 percent of Airbus Helicopters'
revenue, Faury said. While some deliveries had been postponed,
there had been no cancellations so far, he said, adding that
helicopters were still in demand as exploration shifts to zones
that are harder to access.
($1 = 0.8853 euros)
(Editing by Blaise Robinson and Andrew Callus)