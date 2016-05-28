PARIS/OSLO May 28 Airbus Helicopters has acted
to allay concerns over the safety of its Super Puma aircraft
after Norwegian investigators declined to rule out a repetition
of past gearbox problems being the cause of a crash that killed
11 oil workers and two pilots.
Norway's accident investigation authority AIBN said in a
preliminary report on Friday that it was examining three
possible causes for the April 29 crash near Bergen, in which the
main rotor section separated from the aircraft.
These included the struts that attach the rotor head to the
helicopter and two parts linked to the gearbox that drives the
blades - the 'epicyclic module' and the main gearbox housing.
Britain and Norway have grounded commercial Super Puma
flights, a workhorse of the oil industry, amid concerns over a
repeat of gearbox problems linked to previous accidents.
In an unusual move during an investigation, Airbus
Helicopters issued a statement narrowing the probable cause to
the attachment of the struts, known as 'suspension bars,' rather
than the gearbox. It also pinpointed the aircraft's maintenance.
It said its own analysis had produced seven potential
theories to explain why the main rotor detached.
"Out of these seven scenarios, only one - the failure of the
attachment of a suspension bar - can be assessed as probable by
Airbus Helicopters, based on the information available to date,"
it said.
"Analysis of the helicopter's maintenance history has just
started and should provide a better understanding of the most
likely causes," it added.
Operator CHC reiterated the three areas for investigation
listed in the report and warned against speculation.
"As we move forward in this process, it's important we avoid
speculation and maintain a factual focus on the details as they
emerge," it said.
In early May, Airbus asked operators to check
installation of the three suspension bars but safety authorities
went further and called for gearbox checks.
The European company's statement appeared designed to
reassure customers amid concerns over the future of the Super
Puma programme in the wake of the latest accident.
In the worst Super Puma accident in 2009, the rotor flew off
the helicopter after a catastrophic gearbox failure that
investigators later blamed on a fatigue crack. All 16 people
aboard were killed in that crash in the North Sea off Peterhead.
A spokesman for Norway's AIBN said it was too early to say
what caused the April 29 crash.
"There are still many doors open and we will close them one
by one in due time," he said.
Key components including one of the three suspension bars
and two gearbox parts are still missing. Norwegian authorities
have urged the public to hand them to police if they find them.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)