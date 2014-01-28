REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
PARIS Jan 28 Airbus Helicopters Chief Executive Guillaume Faury expects revenue to grow by a single-digit percentage amount this year, he told a news conference on Tuesday.
Airbus Helicopters, formerly called Eurocopter, is the world's largest commercial helicopter manufacturer.
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.