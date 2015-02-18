PARIS Feb 18 Airbus Helicopters said on
Wednesday it had decided to focus on one engine type for its X4
programme, choosing Safran subsidiary Turbomeca as the
sole engine supplier and dropping a Canadian unit of Pratt &
Whitney.
Airbus Helicopters said it came to the decision after market
research suggested the need for a "significant" increase in
engine power compared with previous scenarios for the future
replacement to its best-selling EC155/Dauphin.
The Airbus Group subsidiary had originally designed
the medium-lift, twin-engined helicopter around two engine
choices - Turbomeca's Arrano and the PW210E engine from Pratt &
Whitney Canada, a unit of United Technologies.
The programme will now go ahead with an uprated version of
the Turbomeca engine, Airbus Helicopters said in a statement.
The X4 prototype, with angular blades and a shrouded tail
rotor set off at a slight angle to increase stability, is
expected to be unveiled at an exhibition next month, providing a
successor to the distinctive bottle-nosed Dauphin helicopter.
It is expected to compete for VIP, corporate and other
customers with the AgustaWestland AW139, produced by a unit of
Italy's Finmeccanica.
