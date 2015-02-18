PARIS Feb 18 Airbus Helicopters said on Wednesday it had decided to focus on one engine type for its X4 programme, choosing Safran subsidiary Turbomeca as the sole engine supplier and dropping a Canadian unit of Pratt & Whitney.

Airbus Helicopters said it came to the decision after market research suggested the need for a "significant" increase in engine power compared with previous scenarios for the future replacement to its best-selling EC155/Dauphin.

The Airbus Group subsidiary had originally designed the medium-lift, twin-engined helicopter around two engine choices - Turbomeca's Arrano and the PW210E engine from Pratt & Whitney Canada, a unit of United Technologies.

The programme will now go ahead with an uprated version of the Turbomeca engine, Airbus Helicopters said in a statement.

The X4 prototype, with angular blades and a shrouded tail rotor set off at a slight angle to increase stability, is expected to be unveiled at an exhibition next month, providing a successor to the distinctive bottle-nosed Dauphin helicopter.

It is expected to compete for VIP, corporate and other customers with the AgustaWestland AW139, produced by a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)