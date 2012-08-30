PARIS Aug 30 Airbus has won a deal to sell 50
A320-family aircraft to ICBC Leasing of China, a company
spokesman said on Thursday.
Such a deal would be worth at least $4 billion at list
prices but an exact breakdown of the aircraft ordered was not
immediately available.
The deal coincides with a visit to China by German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, but falls short of expectations of up
to 100 aircraft circulating on the eve of the trip.
Merkel is due on Friday to visit a Tianjin production plant
where Airbus assembles narrowbody A320 aircraft for the Chinese
domestic market.