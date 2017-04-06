PARIS, April 6 European planemaker Airbus
on Thursday said that it had placed a total of $1.5
billion in U.S. dollar bonds, as companies look to take
advantage of low interest rates to raise funds from capital
markets.
Airbus said it had sold $750 million in U.S. dollar bonds
with a 30-year maturity and a fixed coupon of 3.950 percent in a
private placement, and had also placed a further $750 million in
U.S. dollar bonds with a 10-year maturity and a fixed coupon of
3.150 percent.
The company said it would use the proceeds for general
corporate purposes.
In February, Airbus reported lower 2016 core earnings and
unveiled a new 1.2 billion euros ($1.28 billion) charge for its
A400M military aircraft programme.
($1 = 0.9391 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sarah White)