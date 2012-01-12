* Beats target but financing uncertainty starts to bite

* European planemaker ahead of Boeing for ninth year

By Tim Hepher

PARIS, Jan 12 European planemaker Airbus delivered 534 passenger jets in 2011, industry sources said, maintaining its lead over Boeing with a market share of 53 percent.

The figure pinpoints a record delivery performance at the world's largest commercial planemaker after sources disclosed last week that it had exceeded its 2011 financial target of 520-530 aircraft.

However, the first signs are emerging that jitters over aircraft financing may be starting to chip away at deliveries after the EADS unit drew back from an even more ambitious plan to deliver a further 2-3 aircraft.

Airbus declined to comment ahead of an annual presentation on Jan. 17.

Boeing delivered 477 commercial aircraft last year, roughly in line with a target of around 480 deliveries.

EADS unit Airbus overtook Boeing in deliveries of passenger jets with more than 100 seats in 2003. Planemakers are paid the bulk of an aircraft's value on delivery.

Both leading manufacturers increased their deliveries to airlines by around 3 percent versus 2010 and have set out plans for record production of short-haul passenger jets to meet demand from emerging markets despite economic gloom in the West.

In 2012, the focus will be on ensuring enough financing is available to keep up the momentum after European banks scaled back a significant involvement in the dollar-denominated sector to help relieve pressure on overstretched balance sheets.

Standard & Poor's said on Thursday that the commercial aerospace sector was entering what could be a "prolonged period" of increasing deliveries.

Defence contractors and many sectors of the economy are bracing for the opposite, raising some questions over the health of a high-tech supply base shared by several industries and the ability of airlines to get hold of funds to secure deliveries.

So far the industry says dollars needed to pay for some $100 billion in annual aircraft deliveries will be available from other sources such as lessors and Asian lenders, but the debt crisis took its toll on a handful of 2011 deliveries.

"Aerospace companies are reporting large order backlogs and should benefit from new models despite the headwinds of a weak global economy, high fuel prices and the possibility of reduced availability of aircraft financing," S&P said in a note.