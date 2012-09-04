LONDON, Sept 4 Airbus sees demand for some
28,000 new aircraft worth $4 trillion to cater for air travel
growth in the next 20 years, the European planemaker said on
Tuesday.
By 2031, the global passenger plane fleet will rise to over
32,550 aircraft from 15,500 today, Airbus said, adding that the
Asia Pacific region would account for 35 percent of all new
aircraft deliveries in the next two decades.
Passenger traffic will grow at an average annual rate of 4.7
percent in the next 20 years, during which some 10,350 aircraft
will be replaced by new efficient models, EADS -owned
Airbus said.
"Aside from growth in international traffic, by 2031 four of
the world's biggest traffic flows will all be domestic - U.S.,
China, Intra Western Europe and India," Airbus sales chief John
Leahy said.
"In 20 years from now, China's domestic passenger traffic
will overtake the U.S. domestic traffic to become the number one
traffic flow in our forecast. Aviation is not just essential for
international commerce, but also for domestic economies too."