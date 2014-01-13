(Repeats without changes to Indian domestic service)
By Tim Hepher
TOULOUSE, France Jan 13 Airbus posted
an industry record of 1,619 new airplane orders in 2013, pushing
its backlog to almost nine years of production, and said it was
examining the potential for a two-stage increase in production
of its most popular jets.
The European planemaker reclaimed top spot in commercial
orders from Boeing after repeatedly revising up its
targets last year, but lost the delivery contest to its rival
despite an internal record of 626 deliveries.
While booking more jets than ever in a year dominated by the
launch of two new Boeing aircraft, Airbus revoked orders for its
A380 and A350 jets from India's Kingfisher Airlines, which has
not been flying since 2012 due to cash shortages.
After adjusting for cancellations, Airbus total net orders
rose 80 percent from the previous year to 1,503 aircraft.
Boeing closed the year with 1,531 gross orders, 1,355 net
orders and a record total of 648 deliveries. It remained the
world's largest planemaker but lost the race for orders.
Airbus said it ended 2013 with an industry-wide record
backlog of 5,559 aircraft worth $809 billion at list prices.
Boeing's backlog stood at 5,080 aircraft.
Buoyed by growth in emerging markets and the replacement of
old fleets in the United States, planemakers have been riding
out the recession with ample orders, but are now shifting their
attention towards producing the jets that they have sold.
Included in Airbus's end-year figures was an order for 100
smaller jets from an unidentified customer. That mirrors a
recent surge of anonymous orders at Boeing, which sources say
reflects busy activity in China, despite its economic slowdown.
"We cannot continue at this level (of orders), but what we
are doing is continuing to increase production," said Airbus
sales chief John Leahy.
Airbus produces 42 medium-haul A320 jets a month and Boeing
recently announced plans to leapfrog its European rival by
hiking Boeing 737 output from 38 a month to 47 by 2017. Both
firms are upgrading these popular models to help save fuel.
Airbus said it saw enough demand in the market to increase
production of the new A320neo model, once it has completed a
transition to 42 a month in 2018. Depending on demand, it could
boost output of the existing A320ceo even earlier than that.
"We still have some homework but we believe there is some
potential to go higher than rate 42; there is an upside and we
are studying it for the (A320)ceo," Airbus Chief Executive
Fabrice Bregier told reporters.
"Then when we have moved to the (A320)neo we know that we
will ramp up again. Whatever we do or don't do now, we know that
we will ramp up again. We will go higher than rate 42 (per
month) in 2018, 2019 and following years."
A350 ON TRACK
He did not say what production rate could be chosen or when
it could be announced. Suppliers say they are being encouraged
to think ahead to production rates as high as 52 per month.
Airbus has been hinting at possible production increases in
recent months but Bregier's commments give the strongest
indication yet that it stands ready to fire up output of the
A320, which is a key source of cash for other projects.
The company had previously drawn back from plans to raise
output to 44 a month, saying the supply chain was not ready.
Leahy said the market could ultimately bear over 50 A320neo
jets a month and as many as 14 A350 aircraft a month.
Airbus plans to produce 10 A350s a month by end-2018.
It said development of the carbon-composite wide-body A350
jet, designed to compete with Boeing's 787 Dreamliner and the
Boeing 777 mini-jumbo, remained on track but challenging.
Certification trials will start in two months, Bregier said.
Airbus plans to deliver the first A350 by end-year.
"Risks on the A350 programme are lowering every day but the
challenges are also changing," Bregier said.
Airbus dropped its usual practice of predicting overall
orders for the coming year, but Leahy said he expected they
would at least keep pace with deliveries.
He did however commit to selling 30 A380s this year, after
stagnant sales of the world's largest passsenger jet picked up
in 2013 thanks to a surprise 50-plane order from biggest buyer
Emirates. Net orders for the plane stood at 42.
Airbus has a tentative order for 20 A380s from Doric Lease
Corp, which Leahy said he expected to be signed in the first
quarter.
Bregier said the company expected to deliver "close to 30"
A380s a year in the next three years. He reaffirmed a target of
breaking even on the A380 in 2015, which assumes 30 deliveries.
That may help the planemaking subsidiary of Airbus Group,
recently renamed from EADS, meet its key financial target of
roughly doubling its margins to 10 percent by 2015.
"If we deliver the A350 without hiccups and get control of
ramp-up and costs, we will have largely achieved the target; the
last element was A380 breakeven," Bregier said.
