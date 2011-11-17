PARIS Nov 17 Honolulu-based Hawaiian Airlines ordered five additional A330-200 aircraft from European planemaker Airbus on Thursday to help expand its network and replace Boeing 767-300 planes, the airline's chief executive said in an Airbus statement.

The order, worth $1 billion at list prices, takes Hawaiian's commitments for A330 planes to 22, including four under lease. It currently operates five A330s, Airbus said.

"Adding these additional A330-200s to our fleet over the next four years will support the continued expansion of our network and replacement of our current 767-300s," airline CEO Mark Dunkerley said. (Reporting by James Regan)