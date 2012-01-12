PARIS Jan 12 European planemaker Airbus delivered 534 passenger jets in 2011, industry sources said, maintaining its lead over Boeing with a market share of 53 percent.

The figure pinpoints deliveries at the world's largest commercial planemaker after sources disclosed last week that it had exceeded its 2011 financial target of 520-530 aircraft.

Airbus declined to comment ahead of an annual presentation on Jan. 17.

Boeing delivered 477 commercial aircraft last year, roughly in line with a target of around 480 deliveries.

EADS unit Airbus overtook Boeing in deliveries of passenger jets with more than 100 seats in 2003. Planemakers are paid the bulk of an aircraft's value on delivery.