PARIS Oct 29 Airbus said on Tuesday it had reached the 10,000th order for an A320 family aircraft thanks to its latest deal with JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways said earlier it would restructure its fleet, ordering 15 A321ceo and 20 A321neo aircraft and converting 8 A320ceo and 10 A320neo aircraft to 8 A321ceo and 10 A321neo, respectively.

The A320 family was launched in 1984. Its latest innovation is the A320neo is the company's fastest-selling commercial aircraft ever, with nearly 2,400 sold to date, Airbus said in a statement.