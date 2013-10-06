BARCELONA, Spain Oct 7 Airbus appeared close on
Monday to breaking into one of rival Boeing's strategic markets
with a multi-billion-dollar deal to sell jets to Japan, two
sources familiar with the matter said.
The deal is expected to involve the sale of A350 aircraft to
Japan Airlines Co Ltd and follows an intense battle
between the planemakers as Japan's two top carriers seek dozens
of new long-haul jets over the next decade, the sources said.
They gave no details on the number of planes expected to be
sold.
In France, Airbus said it would hold a telephone briefing at
0430 GMT on Monday, but declined to give further details. There
was no immediate indication whether the briefing concerned an
aircraft order. A spokesman for EADS subsidiary Airbus
declined further comment.
In Tokyo, JAL was not immediately available for comment.
"It looks as though JAL has decided to go with Airbus," one
of the sources said, declining to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
Industry sources said in August that U.S. planemaker Boeing
had edged ahead in a see-saw contest with its European
rival as it defends a market share of around 80 percent in
Japan, where it has strong ties to suppliers.
But both sides have been seen as striving to win coveted
endorsements for their latest long-distance jets from JAL and
its domestic rival All Nippon Airways.
Industry sources have said both airlines are looking for
around 25 aircraft. A deal for that number of A350s would be
worth some $7-8 billion at list prices, depending on the type.
Boeing is looking for Japanese support for a proposed revamp
of its best-selling 777 long-haul jet, while Airbus is pushing a
larger version of its upcoming A350 aircraft.
Airbus sales chief John Leahy told Reuters last month he had
"not given up" efforts to land new aircraft orders in Japan,
where Boeing has long been the dominant supplier and flag
carrier JAL has yet to order Airbus aircraft.
ANA said last month it would consider the risk of
delivery delays when choosing between the A350, whose base model
enters service in 2014, and Boeing's yet-to-be-launched "777X".