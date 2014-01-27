PARIS Jan 27 Airbus Group has told its
unions it will shed the equivalent of 5,291 jobs as part of a
restructuring of its defence and space activities, with the axe
falling most heavily in Germany, a union source said on Monday.
The company said in December it would cut 5,800 full-time
and temporary posts as it combines the two divisions into one
unit sharing the Airbus name, including 500 corporate jobs.
Of these, 1,500 will be eligible to be rehired by the
group's commercial planemaking and helicopter subsidiaries and a
further 1,300 are temporary workers not on the main payroll.
In a detailed internal briefing to the company's works
council on Monday, Airbus Group said the restructuring would
involve 2,438 jobs in Germany, including 1,010 at the Manching
Eurofighter combat jet factory, the union source said.
Just over 1,400 jobs would be affected in France, the source
added.
An Airbus Group spokesman declined to comment.