PARIS Jan 27 Airbus Group has told its unions it will shed the equivalent of 5,291 jobs as part of a restructuring of its defence and space activities, with the axe falling most heavily in Germany, a union source said on Monday.

The company said in December it would cut 5,800 full-time and temporary posts as it combines the two divisions into one unit sharing the Airbus name, including 500 corporate jobs.

Of these, 1,500 will be eligible to be rehired by the group's commercial planemaking and helicopter subsidiaries and a further 1,300 are temporary workers not on the main payroll.

In a detailed internal briefing to the company's works council on Monday, Airbus Group said the restructuring would involve 2,438 jobs in Germany, including 1,010 at the Manching Eurofighter combat jet factory, the union source said.

Just over 1,400 jobs would be affected in France, the source added.

An Airbus Group spokesman declined to comment.