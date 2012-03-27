SANTIAGO, March 27 Airbus sees a market in Latin America for some 2,000 commercial airplanes, worth $197 billion, over the next 20 years, Rafael Alonso, the company's senior vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean, said on Tuesday.

Airbus, a unit of EADS, is currently not in negotiations to sell its flagship A380 passenger jet in Latin America, Alonso said at the Fidae International Air Show in Chile's capital city.