By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Sept 28 Airbus sales chief John
Leahy, on whose watch the European planemaker has sold planes
worth a trillion dollars, is set to remain in his post, pushing
aside earlier talk of retirement, two people with knowledge of
the decision said.
Leahy, who turned 65 in August, has told colleagues he will
stay in one of aerospace's most visible and highest-paid jobs
for a "few more years", they said.
An Airbus spokesman said it did not comment on rumours about
individual executives.
Leahy said in June he was thinking about whether to retire
after more than two decades as top Airbus salesman, during which
it rose to equal and, until recently, surpass U.S. rival Boeing
as the world's largest planemaker.
"I am 65 and I do have to decide whether I have to retire or
not, but one has to worry about one's health and what you do for
a living too," he told a news conference.
He was speaking after closing the Paris Airshow with a
trademark deal to sell 110 planes to Hungary's Wizzair,
accelerating negotiations to win the premier event rather than
risk a rare defeat to Boeing on home soil.
The all-night negotiations demonstrated a winner-takes-all
approach that has significantly boosted Airbus's market share
and secured thousands of European jobs, but which has raised
sporadic concerns among analysts over pricing and margins.
Both Airbus and Boeing have accused each other of starting
price wars during Leahy's tenure.
Leahy joined Airbus in 1985 and made a reputation for
cutting innovative "walkaway" deals to boost its market share
from 18 percent, when he became sales chief in 1994, to around
50 percent.
The New Yorker has outlasted half a dozen Airbus CEOs and
numerous Boeing counterparts, but recently Airbus CEO Fabrice
Bregier has taken a bigger profile in international successes.
The replacement of such a key figure would be a watershed
moment for Airbus, which has fallen back to second place in
terms of deliveries against Boeing but continues to outsell it.
Bregier appeared to give Leahy free rein at the June news
conference, telling him "you will retire within 15 years".
Leahy is one of the industry's best-known figures but also a
polarising one whose taped speeches are used to fire up
opponents.
His contant jabs at "my friends in Seattle" are fiercely
resented by many Boeing executives, who have hit back with a
more aggressive approach and a series of major wins under Boeing
Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray Conner in recent years.
Leahy's decision to remain guarantees more competition, but
critics say Airbus may be storing up longer-term difficulties by
relying too much on his hard-charging style.
"The longer he stays, the harder it will be for them when he
leaves," an industry source said, asking not to be named.
