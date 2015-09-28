PARIS, Sept 28 Airbus sales chief John
Leahy, on whose watch the European planemaker has sold planes
worth a trillion dollars, is set to remain in his post, pushing
aside earlier talk of retirement, two people with knowledge of
the decision said.
Leahy, who turned 65 in August, has told colleagues he will
stay in one of aerospace's most visible and highest-paid jobs
for a "few more years", they said.
An Airbus spokesman said it did not comment on rumours about
individual executives.
Leahy said in June he was thinking about whether to retire
after more than two decades as top Airbus salesman, a period
during which the company rose to equal and, until recently,
surpass rival Boeing as the world's largest planemaker.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Michel Rose)