(Adds Thales CEO comment)
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, July 23 German defence group
Rheinmetall and French peer Thales are among
several groups interested in a defence electronics business that
plane maker Airbus is selling in an effort to
streamline its operations, sources familiar with the transaction
said.
The two companies as well as U.S.-based Raytheon and
a number of private equity groups including Carlyle,
Bridgepoint, CVC, KKR, KPS and Triton are expected to
hand in tentative offers for the Airbus business by a Friday
deadline, they said.
The price tag on the sale, dubbed "Orlando", which is led by
investment bank Evercore, may reach up to 1 billion
euros ($1.1 billion), the people said.
Airbus, Europe's largest aerospace group, is currently
selling several businesses to focus its defence division on
warplanes, missiles, launchers and satellites.
Thales Chief Executive Patrice Caine declined to comment on
any specific talks, but told analysts that such opportunities
were difficult to predict.
"Defence deals can only be opportunistic; it is too complex
to make firm bets on a defence deal," he said in a conference
call when asked about the company's criteria for expansion.
A Rheinmetall spokesman said the company was following the
divestment activities of Airbus, declining to comment further.
The other companies and private equity investors all
declined to comment.
Europe's defence industry is struggling as most governments
are keeping a lid on military spending and the asset sales are
part of efforts announced by Airbus last year to sell half a
dozen businesses with combined annual revenues of around 2
billion euros.
The move breaks with the company's previous efforts to
diversify into security activities and halts investment in
defence electronics, in which it lacks the scale of rivals.
The business up for sale under the "Orlando" deal makes
components for radars, optronics, electronic warfare and border
control applications and has about 100 million euros in annual
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
on 1 billion euros in sales.
The products are used, for example, in surveillance or for
equipment that helps pilots to fly in fog or at night.
Acquiring the business would allow Airbus's European defence
peers to boost activities in an important area.
But after looking at the initial information packages on the
deal, some potential buyers said they doubted the business's
financial prospects and did not expect it to sell at a high
valuation.
Although widely seen as a less likely outcome, defence
sources said selling the sensors business to a non-European
buyer would deal a further blow to the controversial Euro Hawk
reconnaissance drone, which has been in limbo since Germany
cancelled it in 2013 over high costs.
There have been reports that Berlin might revive the drone,
developed by U.S. contractor Northrop Grumman. But
giving up manufacturing control of the drone's sensors could
erode its European content and make other alternatives more
attractive.
The will to keep technology and jobs within certain regions,
may hand German bidders good chances, as the business is
significantly Germany-based, one of the sources said.
But a third person said that any buyer would be sensitive to
these matters and the nationality of the bidders did not really
say much about qualities as a long-term owner.
VIZADA
In a separate deal, led by Lazard, Airbus is selling
part of its satellite communications arm Vizada and has
attracted interest from groups including Thales and Alcatel
in a potential 700-800 million euro deal, people
familiar with that transaction said.
Disposals of other smaller businesses are also gaining pace.
Airbus is in talks with a German investor over the sale of its
ESG Elektroniksystem und Logistik business, which has about 250
million euros in sales, a person familiar with the matter said.
Atlas Elektronik, a joint venture with ThyssenKrupp
, also remains on the list of possible disposals.
The German steelmaker is ready to buy the remaining stake in
the supplier of sonar systems for maritime security it does not
already own, but only at a price it deems reasonable, a person
familiar with that process said.
Last month, Airbus also sold a further stake in Elbe
Flugzeugwerke to Singapore-based ST Aerospace, which now
controls 55 percent of the maker of freight aeroplane
components.
($1 = 0.9107 euros)
