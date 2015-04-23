By Arno Schuetze
| FRANKFURT, April 23
FRANKFURT, April 23 Airbus has started
approaching potential buyers for electronics and other assets it
wants to sell to focus its defence division on warplanes,
missiles, launchers and satellites, three sources familiar with
the matter said.
Europe's largest aerospace group hopes to attract private
equity buyers for defence electronics businesses such as radar,
optronics and avionics supplies, as well as for part of its
satellite communications unit, the people said.
Separately, Airbus has begun contacting potential buyers of
jetliner supplier PFW, which it rescued in 2011, they added.
Europe's defence industry is struggling as cash-strapped
governments cut military spending, and the asset sales are part
of efforts announced by Airbus last year to sell half a dozen
businesses with combined annual revenues of around 2 billion
euros ($2.1 billion).
The move breaks with its previous efforts to diversify into
security activities and halts investment in defence electronics,
in which it lacks the scale of rivals.
Airbus has asked investment bank Evercore to
organise the sale of some electronics businesses with combined
sales of about 1 billion euros and earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of roughly 80-100
million euros, the sources said.
These units specialise in radars for surveillance purposes,
in avionics solutions -- for example helping pilots to fly in
fog or at night -- and in optronics such as telescopes.
Information packets on the units, which could sell for 800
million to 1 billion euros, will go out to potential bidders
within the next couple of weeks, the sources said.
Buyout groups such as Carlyle, Bridgepoint, Apax, CVC and
KKR are expected to be interested, they added.
Separately, Airbus has asked Lazard to find a buyer
for the commercial part of its satellite-communications services
unit Vizada, while intending to keep the government
satellite-communications services business. Airbus bought the
whole business from Apax for $960 million in 2011.
Additionally, investment banking boutique Moelis is running
the sale of Fairchild Controls, a small asset left over from
Lagardere's 1989 acquisition of the defence and space activities
of Fairchild Industries. Lagardere later helped to found EADS,
last year renamed Airbus Group.
In yet another transaction, Airbus has asked buyout groups
and peers to bid for PFW Aerospace in a potential 300-500
million euro deal, the sources said.
The German company, which supplies jetliner parts to both
Airbus and Boeing, was always seen as a temporary part of
Airbus, and the sale indicates concerns over this part of its
supply chain have eased.
Airbus' units ESG, Atlas Elektronik and AvDef also remain up
for sale, while the group last month sold its aerospace
engineering business Rostock System Technik (RST) to German peer
Ferchau Engineering.
Airbus confirmed a part of Vizada was up for sale, but
declined to comment on other divestments. Potential bidders and
the banks declined to comment, except for Moelis, Carlyle, CVC
and KKR which were not immediately available.
($1 = 0.9329 euros)
