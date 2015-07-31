(Combines items, adds quotes on Eurofighter, Sikorsky)
PARIS/MILAN, July 31 European missile maker MBDA
edged towards its biggest shake-up in over a decade on Friday as
Airbus Group signalled interest in expanding its share,
while Italy's Finmeccanica said it would be open to
selling its stake.
"We see MBDA as a ... core business; we are proud to be one
of its leading shareholders and want to be in the future,"
Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders told analysts in a
conference call.
"If we can simplify it a little bit by having two partners
in the future, that would already be a good step forward".
The comments came as his counterpart at Italy's Finmeccanica
said it would consider offers for its stake after an
increase in orders it expects in the next six months.
"Every opportunity for us is a good opportunity at the right
price," Mauro Moretti told analysts.
French-based Airbus and Britain's BAE Systems
each own 37.5 percent, and Finmeccanica owns 25 percent of MBDA,
created in 2001 on the heels of earlier European consolidation.
Industry sources have said Airbus is looking at increasing
its stake as part of a wider move that could see it cede its 50
percent share of turboprop maker ATR to Finmeccanica, which owns
the rest.
The companies have discussed transferring ATR under purely
Italian ownership in the past, but it remains uncertain how it
would fit with Finmeccanica's defence business.
Finmeccanica has not ruled out increasing its stake in ATR
but has said any decision depends on an evaluation of its
long-term market prospects, especially given the fall in oil
prices.
Any change of structure at MBDA would need the approval of
all three shareholders.
On Thursday, BAE Systems Chief Executive Ian King ruled out
becoming a minority partner.
"MBDA is a core part of our portfolio; a very strategic part
of our portfolio," he told analysts.
Enders said he shared King's confidence about a recovery in
exports of the Eurofighter Typhoon combat jet, controlled by the
same three companies.
"I share his optimism that we will win additional business
for the Typhoon aircraft, hopefully before of the year. It's not
'if' for me, it's 'when' these contracts are coming."
Eurofighter has been upstaged lately by export wins from the
French Rafale of Dassault Aviation.
Turning to consolidation across the Atlantic, Enders took a
relaxed view towards Lockheed Martin's acquisition of
U.S. helicopter maker Sikorsky from United Technologies.
"I don't think the acquisition will thoroughly change the
structure of competition in the helicopter market," he said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer, Danilo Masoni, Sarah
Young, editing by David Evans)